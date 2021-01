What You Need To Know About The New COVID-19 “Super Strain”

Because the B.1.17 variant is so infectious, Dr. Farber predicts it will quickly spread in the U.S. “I think it’s going to most likely spread over the entire country and world over the next several months,” he says. In fact, the variant is likely already much more prevalent than currently reported, says Paul Pottinger , MD, a professor specializing in infectious disease at the University of Washington School of Medicine. That's largely because current COVID-19 tests can't tell you your specific strain, and for now, the RNA sequencing required to identify variants is done somewhat rarely by specialized labs. Malaty Rivera says the U.S. is behind countries such as the UK when it comes to coronavirus genomic sequencing, largely because the country is overwhelmed with cases.