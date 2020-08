Is The New COVID-19 Saliva Test Accurate?

The test is called SalivaDirect, and it was developed by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health. It's easy to see why people are so excited about it. Spit gets collected in a sterile container, then is sent off to be tested for SARS-CoV-2, according to the FDA . The test requires no special swabs or collection devices, and since healthcare workers can stay farther away while administering it, it may be safer too. It's also pretty cheap. Labs could charge as little as $10 per sample to run the test, Nathan Grubaugh, PhD, a member of the team that developed the test, revealed in a press release.