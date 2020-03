This isn’t to say that the rich and famous shouldn’t be tested — there is no such thing as unnecessary testing in this case. But, because of the shortage of tests, it can feel egregious that celebrities appear to have unlimited access to tests when many doctors are being forced to screen patients , allocating tests to those who are highly symptomatic, those who have had recent exposure to someone who tested positive, and high-risk groups such as the elderly and immunocompromised. (Quick question, though: How are you supposed to know you've been exposed if no one's getting tested?) Let’s not forget, young people are vulnerable to coronavirus , too: New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows that 40% of patients in the U.S. who were sick enough to be hospitalized are between the ages of 20 and 54. And those who have no symptoms can carry the disease and spread it to others.