This latest mutation is not the first to evolve from the original strain of COVID-19. As Dr. Maria Van Kerkove said on CNN’s New Day on Monday, “ Viruses mutate — they change all the time. We have a strict process in place, working with colleagues in the UK and all over the world, to really evaluate what these mutations are and what they mean.” In April, as reported by the Associated Press, 6,000 cases of a coronavirus strain with two genetic mutations was discovered. Most of the cases were found in Denmark and the UK, and this particular strain was known to be twice as contagious as the original COVIDd-19. While the latest variant, which was first discovered in September, is still being studied, experts believe it has the two genetic mutations plus an additional “eight to the spike protein,” according to the Associated Press.