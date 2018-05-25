Thanks to a truly rubbish housing crisis, more and more of us are being forced to live with housemates for a lot longer than we'd like to.
Because of this, everyone's got more than their fair share of odd flatshare stories. We've all met the "nightmare" housemate who piles dirty dishes up in the sink on a regular basis, and we're well accustomed to the flatmate who thinks your wardrobe is also hers. But what about when things get really strange?
We created a survey in partnership with Toluna and asked R29 readers to share their very worst housemate stories and, well, it's safe to say that we've not been sleeping right since. Click through to read...