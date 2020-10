Coming Out Is Challenging. Maybe One Day, People Won’t Have To

I started dating a girl in high school before I transitioned , and even though I didn’t feel ready, I only had two choices: to come out or keep my relationship a secret. Luckily, I grew up on Long Island with liberal parents and attended boarding school in Connecticut where being queer was considered cool and even trendy at times, so my decision to come out was largely accepted. Yet, despite the positive reaction to my publicly queer relationship, I struggled. It was so important to my girlfriend at the time to be an out gay couple that it made sharing my unresolved feelings around my gender identity next to impossible. I felt like I had little control over my coming out narrative. And looking back eight years later, I wish it could have been different.