The UK's Government Equalities Office estimates that there are approximately 200,000 to 500,000 trans people in the nation. But when it comes to beauty, trans people have not been truly visible in global advertisements or on brand Instagram feeds — until now. When trans model and activist Teddy Quinlivan was tapped by Chanel Beauty for a major campaign earlier this year, it signaled positive change for the trans community. "I am the first openly trans person to work for the house of Chanel and I am deeply humbled and proud to represent my community," Quinlivan wrote on Instagram. "This [is] a victory that made all of [the] shit worth it."