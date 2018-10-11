Story from Queer Voices

Happy National Coming Out Day To 19 LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Came Out In 2018

Kasandra Brabaw
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.
Coming out as an LGBTQ+ person (especially someone who's gay or a lesbian) may not be as dangerous or stressful as it once was — hell, people even come out via cakes and rollercoaster signs now — but it still takes incredible strength to be honest about your sexual orientation or gender identity.
S0, to celebrate National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11), we're taking a look at 19 celebrities who've come out as gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer, transgender, genderqueer (and anything else that's not 100% straight and cisgender) so far this year.
Some of their messages are tearful, some are joyful, but they're all incredibly brave.
