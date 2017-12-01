Why Are Women Still Being Left Behind In The Fight Against HIV?

We live in a society that is structurally and systemically sexist and racist, so young white men are without doubt at the front of every queue that exists, be that in FTSE companies, wages, political structures...the list goes on. Thus reading that young white men have been the first to benefit from our improved HIV strategy won't surprise anyone. Privilege works by birth so it isn't anything that this group of young white men are actively doing, and it's really tough to highlight because there is no privilege that comes with an HIV diagnosis. Young, white, gay men are certainly not to blame – I doubt anyone is – but we cannot ignore the lack of improvement in the rates of women being diagnosed with HIV.