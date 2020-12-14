The Radiant Beauty Of Queer Parenthood – In Pictures

Photographing the ones we love is almost always an emotional experience. Bendixen calls it "incongruous" and says she is still working out how much of her family’s bubble she wants to put out in the world. "The most intimate moments, that I understand to be some of the strongest images, are generally offline. I have a lot of concerns about the consent of my children and what might happen to photography ownership in the future – especially online – so I try to edit my own pictures in a way that shows the emotional experience without giving away too much of the physical one." The irony, she says, is that she has spent years trying to find out what family is and now that she has it, and understands it, she hesitates to share her findings. That’s parenthood at its most instinctual – an overwhelming desire to protect and preserve the privacy of our own.