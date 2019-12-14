This tradition, Werning says, extends far beyond these particular communities across the whole country, and to other Latin American countries too, and there’s definitely a generational element to it. "I became interested, from a sociological perspective, to hear why wearing hair long is such a thing for the women of Argentina, and so I started asking everyone I photographed. As it turns out, there isn’t one definitive reason so much as many personal reasons to do with family or community. My subjects will often say that it’s because their mothers or grandmothers had long hair too, or that their father looks after it and washes it for them because that’s what he did for his mother or sister, and so it’s a nice ritual between them. It’s like a tradition that most people don’t even question because it just feels like a natural or normal part of their lives." Looking after hair this long is hard work, she adds, and most people she meets don’t have the money to buy expensive products to care for it. Indigenous communities especially believe in the power of plants, and will often use old recipes, like boiling rosemary in water, to wash it.