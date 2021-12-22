A Year Ago I Quit London For The Countryside. Was It Worth It?

So Fermanagh, then. Nearly a year has passed and I’m still here so I think we can conclude that it’s working out. For the first six months we lived in the holiday cottage, which under normal circumstances would have been occupied by German fishermen lured by the bounty of the lough. (No one has been able to clarify for me why German fishermen in particular. Bright ideas on a postcard, please.) Fermanagh is a rural county and the cottage is five minutes in the car from the closest shop; the first time I woke up there during the night it was so dark that I thought I had gone blind. Out jogging one day I encountered a runaway cow careering up and down the road ahead of me. (I have had to give way to a flock of sheep more than once.) Our bin was plundered not by foxes but by pine martens after I neglected to close it properly. If we wanted to keep warm we had to fetch coal from the bunker and build a fire. When fog descended on the lough – as it often did – white space stretched endlessly in every direction. It was like being trapped in Janet’s void in The Good Place. When it lifted it took your breath away.