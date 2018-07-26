I left my husband three and a half years ago when I was 28. Neither one of us did anything wrong, so to speak (he might disagree but hey, I'm driving this keyboard); it just dawned on me slowly, the way your eyes adjust gradually to the light, that I was no longer 'in' our relationship. I wanted out. He felt differently but because he is a good and kind man, agreed to let me go. Once the dust of the initial bombshell had cleared, we were both keen to move on with our lives and so, rather than separate and spend two years dragging around the corpse of our marriage, I offered to ham up my 'unreasonable behaviour' for the benefit of the courts.