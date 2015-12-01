After her diagnosis, Mary says she suffered a period of disbelief. “I think for a while I just kind of blanked it. I thought I would be okay.... but once I was discharged I experienced hallucinations, anxiety, and I just wasn’t myself. My mental health was really suffering, and I later found out that when your CD4 count is so low you can have mental health issues. That’s on a biological level – but of course, it happens on an emotional level too."



Mary elaborates: “You feel isolated, you stop doing, you stop living.” She sighs deeply over the phone. “People think they can’t go back to work, because they are afraid. It’s difficult to have relationships. I felt like I had lost my rights as a human being. You feel like you’re no longer worthy."



Mary’s GP prescribed her anti-depressants to help cope with these feelings. She had counselling from a charity for a while, but after the sessions ended, she had a relapse, “I was put on the list for counselling again a few months ago and I still haven’t seen anyone,” she says.



It’s this lack of institutional support that moved Mary to start attending peer support groups. While she did not feel that she could talk to her family about her HIV status (she is originally from West Africa, where she says HIV comes with the stigma of promiscuity), she did feel able to talk to other women who are positive.



