The Truth About This Dangerous Sex Trend

"Meth is a huge issue in the gay community — I think, firstly, because gay sex was always considered something bad," Havern continues. "We began to obtain some acceptance in the pre-AIDS crisis world, and then during and after the crisis, gay sex was once again controlled as much as possible." Case in point: "Gay men don't generally get to have a discussion with their parents about sex and healthy sex lives." Havern believes that the combination of insufficient sex ed tailored to men who have sex with men and the stigma attached to this group "sometimes results in guys being a bit more experimental," he says. "I'm not trying to take away the blame for anyone who chooses to do meth or to PNP, but I do think that chemsex begins under much grayer spaces than simply someone waking up and thinking, Hmm, today I'll try meth."



David Stuart, a sexual-health worker featured in Vice's upcoming documentary Chemsex, echoes Havern's take on the lack of queer-specific support available to gay men as they grow up. "Intimacy is a skill we learn as children in the ideal family unit. A lot of gay men we are seeing in [my] clinic didn’t experience that. They were performing all the time, being over-straight, over-cautious, keeping the secret secret," Stuart says in the film. "Then, suddenly, they’re all grown up, in a hypersexualized gay world, with an app on their phone that helps facilitate very fast sex in a population of people who are more prone to HIV and hepatitis C — and they’re trying to incorporate intimacy into their lives with no frame of reference."