If you haven't heard of chemsex, you may know of PNP, or "party and play." And if you don't, then you're probably not on Grindr. Earlier this month, the medical journal The BMJ published an editorial on the dangers of chemsex : sex on methamphetamine (meth), mephedrone ("meow meow"), GHB/GBL ("G"), or some combination of these — most common within the gay community."Mephedrone and crystal meth can create a powerful psychological dependence, with GHB/GBL creating a dangerous physiological dependence," The BMJ warned. "These drugs are often used in combination to facilitate sexual sessions lasting several hours or days with multiple sexual partners."This is part of the story, but understanding chemsex as a health risk to a minority of gay men (one study indicated that only 5.9% of gay men in South London had ever used non-prescription drugs in general) rather than as some sensational or depraved activity that all the gay kids are doing these days requires an understanding of just how uncommon this practice is within the gay community.Following The BMJ's editorial, a handful of outlets breathlessly reported on the phenomenon, which is also the subject of the upcoming Vice documentary Chemsex . While sex on drugs is not new (the two have been combined for as long as they've both existed), social media now makes it easier than ever to arrange. "It's unspoken knowledge that if someone messages you on Grindr after midnight on a weekday (or 2 a.m. on a weekend), there's a chance that they are methed out and just looking for whatever they can get their hands on, basically," says Gabriel Sands, 28, a Refinery29 syndication manager. "The slang term for meth is 'Tina,'" he adds, "so they often will say 'Are you looking to parTy?' but with a capital 'T' for 'Tina.'"The use of meth and meph is more likely to lead to STIs than is the use of party drugs of yore, i.e. ecstasy and cocaine . And it's possible that chemsex is partly responsible for recent rises in rates of STIs (including HIV) and hepatitis C.