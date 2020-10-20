Finding Queer Friends At Uni Changed My Life, Now COVID Is Stopping Freshers From Doing The Same

I made friends who had watched the same obscure TV series as me just to catch a 10-second, lacklustre gay kiss. I made friends who had just as much passion for fancy dress as I did because we were used to going to the club with no intention of making anyone fancy us. I made friends who fancied the same women as me and we talked about crushes like I’d heard my straight friends do. It turned out that what I really needed at that point in my life was to find a community, not a girlfriend. To have a group of people who 'got' it without me having to explain why. I needed a group of people who could understand how I was experiencing the world because they were experiencing it the same way. It’s not until you’re part of a crowd like this that you realise how tiring it is to be the odd one out.