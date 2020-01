6 Ways To Have More Sex In 2020

One way to make sure you have more sex? Put it on your calendar . If you’ve got a partner or partners who are on board with the idea, set aside an hour or two each week —or every other week, or once a month — for fooling around. It may sound boring and trite, but it's a surefire way to keep sex on your minds and in your lives. Plus, it will give you something to look forward to. Don’t have a regular partner? Set aside time for masturbation — you can even make it part of your self-care routine.