Condoms & Lube: The Bestest Of Friends

There are many ways that lube can make sex better — you can use it to make penetrative vaginal or anal sex easier, rub some on your clitoris during masturbation, and even use it to enhance nipple play. When used with a condom, lube reduces the risk of breakage or tearing —and of course, feels amazing. But did you know that can use lube both on and inside a condom?
First, choose the right lube. Oil-based lubes can break down latex condoms and make them less effective and more likely to break, so a water- or silicone-based lube is the way to go.
Then, it's time to apply. There are a few different ways to do this. When adding lube to the outside of the condom, you can pour a bit on your fingertips and spread it on your partner’s penis after they’ve put on the condom, but before penetration. (Of course, they can also do this themselves if they prefer.) If you're using a condom on a sex toy, the same idea applies: put the condom on the sex toy, then the lube on the condom. If you feel like you need more lube during sex, you can pause for a moment and re-apply. You can also apply lube directly to your vagina or anus — simply pour a bit on your fingers and begin.
As for lube inside the condom, this is a trick that many people don't know about — but it's a whole new sensation that many people love. As Planned Parenthood suggests, “You can put a few drops of water-based or silicone lubricant inside the tip of the condom before you roll it on. You can also add more lube to the outside of the condom after it's on your penis."
Keep in mind that you’ll want to limit the lube inside the condom to just a few drops. As sex education resource Go Ask Alice explains, “Remember, a few drops of lube usually go a long way inside the condom (no evaporation!) — just a little dab'll do ya! Using too much lube in the condom could cause the condom to slip off.”
Using lube and condoms doesn’t have to feel clinical — feel free to add dirty talk and extra caresses. As Planned Parenthood advises, “Having your partner roll on the condom, applying lube, and stimulating each other and saying sexy stuff while putting condoms on keeps things hot AND safe.”
