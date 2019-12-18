I know what you're thinking: why, oh why, do I need another entertainment subscription? The streaming world is jam-packed already and, admittedly, it's a little overwhelming. But there's comfort to be found in the familiarity of some of your favourite TV shows, my friends. The ones you all too quickly forgot over the years. The ones you had no choice but to watch on an actual television rather than your phone or laptop screen. The ones that, as I have recently discovered, are some of the most nostalgia-inducing joys to watch and happen to be hidden over on BritBox.
The new provider brings shows from the BBC, ITV and Channel 5 archives to one place. Sadly you won't find iconic gems like Tracy Beaker, Grange Hill or Footballers' Wives there (yet, we hope) but you will find recent big-hitters like Mrs Wilson and Cheat alongside forgotten favourites starring long-reigning queens of British drama, Olivia Colman, Sarah Lancashire and Maggie Smith.
We understand why you'd be hesitant but if you're curious enough to dip your toe in, these are the wonderful shows from years gone by that are at least worth a BritBox free trial.