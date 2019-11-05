What Your Entertainment Subscription Says About You

You’re a real people pleaser and you’re not mad about it. Sure, you tend to follow the crowd in quite a big way – not out of want but rather an innate obligation – but you’ve been pretty pleased by where it’s gotten you so far. You’ve got a judgmental streak in you, though, and enjoy mocking the friend you invited over for a hangover TV day for watching so many episodes of shit hangover TV, even though you’re the one who encouraged her to waste her day on your sofa in the first place. But your friend doesn’t mind. Deep down you know something’s going to have to give eventually. You should probably be a bit nicer, a bit easier to read. But you’re loyal and know that counts for more than people realise.