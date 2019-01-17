Comfort TV To Get You Through January

It’s not just Friends, of course. The comfort sitcom (could we call it a 'comcom'? Okay no) has been a staple of the viewing landscape forever – the shows we know by heart, love dearly and reach for whenever we need some televisual crumble and custard. Gilmore Girls, Frasier, Family Guy, Will & Grace, The IT Crowd, Gavin and Stacey, the occasional, medicinal application of The Vicar of Dibley… We all have our old favourites stashed in the cupboard, going gently stale. Some are downright funky in their retro prejudices, others more quaintly unenlightened. Some we watch on the sly, one finger on the remote in case a woke flatmate walks in; others we would fight for over a pub table and not care who hears.