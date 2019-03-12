Molly Windsor plays Rose Vaughan, a distant yet curious young woman who gives off the impression that she doesn't really care about the whole university thing. She turns up late, has a reputation for not engaging with the lessons and it's likely she's not often challenged because her wealthy father donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to renovate a building on campus. There's something unnerving lingering behind her eyes, and you'll be nervous about her potential even before she starts getting into any trouble. The turning point is when Rose hands in her dissertation. Leah is suspicious that the essay is far too good to be Rose's own work, while Rose of course says that she wrote it. At the very last minute, just before the grades are sent out, Leah decides to fail her, which Rose takes as a personal attack and quickly schemes how to get her own back. "You don't know what I'm capable of," Rose tells Leah when she dares to challenge the dissertation's authorship.