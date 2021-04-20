BBC Three’s Glow Up Is Back For A Surprisingly Emotional Return

UK reality TV competitions have really had a moment this year. From Great British Bake Off to RuPaul, The Great Pottery Throw Down to Alan Carr’s Interior Design Masters (hands up who could imagine themselves watching those last two shows a year ago), we’ve consumed them during the pandemic with an unexpected enthusiasm. These shows may be the polar opposite of the glamorous but mean-spirited US competitions we’re used to but the wholesome mix of real skill and talent, earnestness and (most crucially) the support the contestants give to each other is exactly what we needed when the global situation was at its most desperate. This new series of Glow Up, in which a group of seriously talented young people rally around each other, overcoming personal demons while getting the chance to show off the skill they were put on this Earth to do, places it firmly in this same category of heartwarming camaraderie TV. We’re not crying, you’re crying.