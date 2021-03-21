Line Of Duty’s 6th Season Is As Exciting & Confusing As Ever

Here, DCI Davidson is hard at work uncovering new details about a high profile cold case: the unsolved murder of journalist Gail Vella (Andi Osho), who was killed one year prior. With a growing need to put the case to bed and secure justice for Gail, the investigating team jumps at the chance to bring a suspect in for questioning. However, on the way to the suspect’s home, the police officers get caught up in a robbery at a local betting shop, costing them precious time and resources when it comes to making the planned arrest. It’s this delay to proceedings which arouses suspicion among certain members of the team. The handling of the event leads to a concerned call to AC-12 and newcomer DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin, Our Girl) joining the anti-corruption unit to investigate the conduct and ongoing case at Hillside Lane.