Did Trainspotting Really Need An Update?

Of course the youthful, good-looking cast ( Ewan McGregor and Jonny Lee Miller in particular) added allure and swagger. It’s also true that Trainspotting explicitly exposed the euphoria as well as the pain of hardcore drug use – one of the few films brave enough to have taken this risk on the big screen at the time. But it’s also fair to say that the film didn’t stint on the brutal moments: the death of a neglected baby, the gruesome physical agony of drug withdrawal and Renton’s desperate, sordid swim down that awful toilet, to name but three. T2 (loosely based on Porno, Welsh’s sequel to Trainspotting) is a catch-up with the same characters –McGregor’s Renton, Miller’s Sick Boy (now known as Simon), Robert Carlyle’s Begbie and Ewen Bremner’s Spud – some 20 years on from their furiously misspent youth. As expected, themes of reconnection and nostalgia dominate this latest landscape which explains and allows for the frequent flashbacks and nods to the original film. T2 opens as Renton, driven by a personal crisis, returns to Edinburgh to renew and repair relationships with his friends. As he was last seen disappearing to Amsterdam after stealing more than his cut of a £16,000 drug deal, there are clearly a lot of bridges to be built. He looks up Simon, now in charge of a dingy pub he’s inherited from an aunt. Alongside his landlord duties he is running a seedy extortion racket with his young Bulgarian girlfriend, Veronika (an impressive performance from Anjela Nedyalkova). Renton finds vulnerable loser Spud, also not in a great place. Estranged from his wife and son he’s now back on the smack. Meanwhile, scary and revengeful Begbie is in prison, though not for long, one suspects. The pace of the film is punchy if not as frenzied as T1 and the plot packs in addiction, blackmail, fraud and some Begbie bloodlust, but leaves enough room for exploration and evaluation of friendship and times now past. McGregor is a smoothly assured acting presence but his role in this film seems to be mostly to support the other characters. He advises, placates, repents and (when it comes to Begbie) tries to avoid. But does he betray? Well, wait and see.