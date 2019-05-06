People Are Divided On The 'Line Of Duty' Finale, But Everyone Agrees On Its Most Iconic Moment

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Line of Duty season 5.
It's officially the most-watched show of 2019, so Sunday's Line of Duty finale was always going to have to be pretty special to live up to expectations. In practice, it proved to be a long and somewhat convoluted episode which finally told us that, no, Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) wasn't the villainous "H", but that senior police counsel Gill Biggeloe (Polly Walker) was involved with the OCG.
Me thinking about the fact Gill Biggeloe is probably H but is also working tirelessly to prove Ted is innocent #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/5l8a2bDDyt— sophie (@sophiecromack) May 5, 2019
However, viewers who'd predicted that Biggeloe was "H" weren't quite right, because it turned out that, well, "H" doesn't exactly exist. At the end of season three, D.I. Matthew "Dot" Cottan (Craig Parkinson) was actually trying to tell D.I. Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) in his dying declaration that there were four rotten apples within the Central Police ranks: him, Biggeloe, Assistant Chief Constable Derek Hilton (Paul Higgins), and one other who's still at large.
Any guesses on what season 6 might be about?
Anyway, viewers sharing their reactions online seem pretty divided on whether this constitutes a satisfying conclusion to the season. Some reckon the finale was a little disappointing, whereas others are calling it excellent and nerve-shreddingly tense.
#Unpopularview— Emma Adwoa Sawyerr (@Purple_Worship) May 5, 2019
That "finale" was trash. Very disappointing, convoluted and inconclusive. #expectationsDASHED
NOPE.#LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/OQIEueGTUj
#LineofDuty: that was a bit underwhelming. Gutted. Glad #Teds alright but felt a bit of a cop out pic.twitter.com/y7jzUkZNkV— Kelly Jones (@KMJwriter) May 5, 2019
Well I'm really not sure what to make of all of that as it's still continuing so it hasn't ended & there's no bloody H, however it was absolutely excellent & heartstopping #LineOfDuty— Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) May 5, 2019
That was a full bottle an hour and a half ago... ?*— Laura Emily Harris (@LauraEmilyTweet) May 5, 2019
Wow. What an episode! @Line_of_duty well played. #MotherOfGod
*it wasn’t really full... but Christ I am stressed!! pic.twitter.com/TY9g1DARN8
Anna Maxwell Martin's ice-cool and clinically effective character, Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael, drew particular praise from viewers – and rightly so, she's the latest in a growing line of brilliant female characters who really make Line of Duty pop.
(For what it's worth, I still refuse to accept that Keeley Hawes' Lindsay Denton and Thandie Newton's Ros Huntley are, you know, actual baddies).
@Line_of_duty @BBCOne #annamaxwellmartin ? She has been outstanding in #LineofDuty. Perfect portrayal of an utterly detestable character. Please bring her back for next season!! TV gold! pic.twitter.com/scTWAuFaBk— Orla McDevitt-Petrovic (@OrlaMcDPetrovic) May 6, 2019
Anna Maxwell House (pet name) is absolutely fucking brilliant. The rest of us might as well give up. Outstanding performance x #LineOfDuty— Sally Ann Matthews (@SallyAnMatthews) May 5, 2019
However, one thing viewers can agree on is the episode's most iconic moment: Kate Fleming telling AC3 officer D.I. Michelle Brandyce (Laura Elphinstone) to leave the room in the plainest way imaginable.
Let's be honest: this one is definitely going to become a meme.
If I can find the right occasion I fully intend to say this— Elizabeth Costello (@ElizabethC50) May 5, 2019
Got to be the most iconic line. #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/usAjDWjxzV
Ladies and gents, Queen Kate Fleming! #LineOfDuty pic.twitter.com/AwBUff6uku— Ryan Love △⃒⃘ (@RyanJL) May 5, 2019
There are definitely (not "definately", as Ted Hastings would spell it) a couple of other things about the finale worth flagging up. First, it was directed by Sue Tully – the actress-turned-director who played Michelle Fowler on EastEnders.
And second, if you thought you'd already seen Ryan Pilkington, the character who seems to be getting groomed to become the new Caddy, you were absolutely right...
I love that tonight’s #LineOfDuty has been directed by Sue Tully aka the original Michelle Fowler! pic.twitter.com/uTmzn52MWj— Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) April 28, 2019
When you realise Ryan's actually been in #LineOfDuty since Series One trying to take off Arnott's fingers with a bolt cutter pic.twitter.com/cWVd7itEed— Rhodri Parker (@rhodri_parker) May 5, 2019
Shook, tbh... bring on season 6!
