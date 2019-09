We Tried Glossier's New Shade Range — & This Is Our Honest Opinion

The enthusiastic fans of beauty brand Glossier will tell you that it's more than the millennial-pink packaging that makes them stan over every new launch. The company has managed to master the art of creating products with a skin-first, makeup-optional approach . But for those with tan-to-dark skin tones, it's been tough to join the Glossier bandwagon because the coverage products were limited to five shades. (In comparison, there are many companies that offer up to 60 options in their complexion ranges.) But this January, Glossier expanded the shade range of its foundations, concealers, and setting powders to fit more skin tones.