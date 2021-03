The Women Proving That Muslim Feminism Is Not A Paradox

“Whenever I was doubtful about anything, I would return to the Quran. I would read its pages and burrow through its words until I’d find the message of compassion and equality that I knew lay at its heart,” explains Dr. Sofia Rehman who lives in Leeds, has a PhD in Islam, Hadith and Gender, and runs a virtual book club centred on Islam and gender readings. Besides the Quran, the Hadith (the reported sayings and actions of the Prophet Muhammad) is the other primary source of Islam. “When we look at his life, we see a man that sought the counsel of his wives, who encouraged the education of women and who established their rights,” says Rehman. “After the demise of the Prophet there was a sudden and marked regression in these gains for women and other marginalised peoples which was only compounded as the Muslim power base expanded. An empire was formed and outside cultures and customs often steeped in patriarchal attitudes and beliefs were absorbed into Islamic practice.”