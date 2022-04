When Noor Tagouri logs onto our Zoom meeting a few minutes late, she’s visibly emotional. The 28-year-old award-winning journalist has just gotten off a 20-minute phone call with one of her best friends. Her friend listened to the first episode of Tagouri’s new podcast, Rep , in which Tagouri explores how misrepresentation of Muslims has affected her family personally, and had come to a pretty big realisation: She didn’t really know Tagouri. “I have this idea in my head of what this episode means to the world, but it means that because of what it's done to me personally,” Tagouri tells me. “And then to hear someone else who's seen me through so much say she realised [after listening to the episode that] she didn't know me, and then me realising I didn't know me either, and that we both met me at the same time … it was so transformative.”