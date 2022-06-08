Muslim Feminists Are Not Here For Your Misconceptions About Their Faith

Although men may have always been the public gatekeepers of Islam, Rehman says that there was actually more leniency during earlier eras. “It is always interesting to me that some of the most regressive views associated with Islam are found emerging in modernity, whilst classical scholarship often holds more space for diverse views,” she says, pointing out that today, the notion of female muftis, or legal experts in positions to give legal rulings, is often seen as ludicrous by orthodox clerics. Of those who do acknowledge the legitimacy of female muftis, their rulings are often restricted to issues deemed to be 'women’s issues'. Scholars of past eras however, Rehman explains, such as Imam al-Nawawi, believed it was acceptable for women to hold these authoritative positions as long as the criteria of knowledge and ability – the same criteria for men – were met.