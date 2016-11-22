Friends remains my go-to show for anytime my current TV series are on hiatus. I still haven't gotten over Ross and Rachel's "we were on a break" drama or removed "Smelly Cat" from my head, despite these Manhattanites bidding us all farewell so long ago. One surprising person who is equally as enthused by Friends reruns? None other than Jennifer Aniston herself.
When asked if she still watched the show from time to time, Aniston told BBC's The One Show:
"Yeah! I can’t help it," said Aniston of tuning into reruns.
However, because Friends was a big part of her real life (and not just her TV binging patterns) she reveals she has a specific reason for watching: "First, I’m trying to remember which episode it is and half the time I’m saying to myself, ‘I don’t remember that.’ You get sucked into the nostalgia of it.”
Watching Friends for Aniston sounds a lot like watching old home movies — with a theme song. Speaking of that song, there is one thing that the actress claims she and her castmates got over pretty quickly:
“No one was really a big fan of that theme song,” she told the radio show. “We felt it was a little, I don't know, dancing in a pond, a fountain felt sort of odd, but we did it.”
Hmm... so why were they in a fountain? If Aniston doesn't know, I guess we never will. But, hey: at least the star of Friends can appreciate the other 20 minutes of the episode.
