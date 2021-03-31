Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Mum & Administrator In NE Scotland

Housing costs: £291.20 split with S.

Loan payments: I have a loan for our TV as our last one broke. It's £17p/m which S gives me half for. I also pay back £55 towards a loan I took out a few years ago when I was really struggling financially.

Utilities: £123 council tax, £9 home insurance. We have a pre-pay gas and electric meter so over winter I’ve been spending about £120 a month on this but it will reduce significantly now that better weather is coming. £47.99 BT which covers BT TV including sport and internet, £13.37 TV licence, £8.99 Netflix and Spotify Duo for £12.99. This is all split with S but I additionally have £7.99 Amazon Prime, £11.99 Now TV Movies and £9.99 Now TV Entertainment pass. S pays for our membership to Disney+ which I think is £5.99.

Transportation: We have a car on finance that we pay £235 for and have car insurance at £25 and £18 road tax. On top of this we are spending about £40 a month on fuel as we aren’t using the car as much due to COVID.

Phone bill: £49

Savings? I actually have £2,500 in my savings account and this is the remainder of my redundancy payment I was given in February. I have never had savings before in my life so it feels very strange to have an emergency fund to fall back on. I am a self-confessed spender and I am trying my utmost not to spend it but I really want to make some improvements to our flat. We’ve lived here for almost two years, almost all of our furniture is mismatched and secondhand (and not in the mid-century, boho chic kind of way) and we don’t have flooring in our bathroom.

Other: We have another big expense which is CHILDCARE. No one prepared me for the cost of nursery and it makes me ill when I transfer over £740 every month. The childcare bill was lower when I was working part-time but I needed to work and decided it was better to have the childcare cost and be working full-time than not be working at all. The only other big expense we have is food shopping. I try my best to shop around but I am a bit of a brand snob when it comes to certain things (Lurpak butter, am I right?) and I do end up spending a small fortune in Asda.