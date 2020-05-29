The last few weeks of Netflix premieres have been super-sized. On Friday, May 29, however, the streaming service is pulling back a little. Rather than a dozen new series, movies, and specials, we’ll only get a handful — paired with some big premieres earlier in the week.
Don't think that less content equals less of a punch, though. Today, we get Space Force, the long-hyped workplace comedy starring Steve Carrell, which he co-created with Office writer Greg Daniels. Space Force stands as a marriage of the internet's most beloved sitcoms since Lisa Kudrow — aka Friends’ Phoebe Buffay — plays Office alum Carrell’s on-screen wife.
Earlier this week, Netflix also released two extremely different buzzy projects: Douglas and Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. The former is comedian Hannah Gadsby’s followup to her award-winning special Nanette. Miniseries Filthy Rich is a chilling look into the world of sex criminal and late financier Jeffrey Epstein. On top of those new releases, you have a foodie show, some Spanish-language movies, and an anime to consider binging over the weekend.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.