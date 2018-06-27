"Do you remember that story I told about that young man who almost beat me up? ... In order to balance the tension in the room with that story, I couldn't tell that story how it actually happened," she revealed. "Because I couldn't tell the part of the story where that man realized his mistake. And he came back. And he said, 'Oh, no, I get it. You're a lady faggot. I'm allowed to beat the shit out of you.' And he did. He beat the shit out of me, and nobody stopped him. And I didn't report that to the police, and I did not take myself to hospital, and I should have. And you know why I didn't? It's because I thought that was all I was worth."