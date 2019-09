Nanette Is The Netflix Special That's Going To Change Comedy — & The World

The special dropped on Netflix on 19th June, and the comedian is currently finishing up the final week of her run at the SoHo Playhouse in New York City . It is stand-up, in the sense that Gadsby spends the entirety of the performance standing and, at the start at least, keeps up a typical rhythm of jokes. It's called Nanette, she explains at the beginning, for no other reason than the fact that she met an engaging woman with that name whom she thought she'd base the special around, but then she...didn't. The subject is abandoned. Instead, her sexuality is at the centre of most of her anecdotes — how she doesn't identify with the partying aspects of being LGBTQ+, the way she's often mistaken for a man, the various pitfalls of coming out. At minute 17, however, is when we get our first taste of what's to come. Gadsby says that she's quitting comedy.