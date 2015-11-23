This Is The Most Accurate Depiction Of Abortion We've Ever Seen On TV

Later on, Josh and Claire share their feelings from the weekend. "I thought my politics would keep me safe from my feelings, and I was wrong... I felt guilty...maybe not guilty, just kind of like a fuckup. Flushing the toilet reminded me of the time I forgot to feed Bert and Ernie, and I had to flush them by down the toilet. It's just, this is it...we're grownups. We're not practicing anymore," Claire says, as tears stream down her face.



"I know you know, but you have nothing to feel guilty about," Josh tells her.



Claire also says that she got dressed up for the abortion clinic and tried on several outfits. "I guess I didn't want them to think I was like the other girls. I'm furious at myself for thinking that."



All of her words touch on why abortion is such a personal issue. Even though it's a decision that many women face, it's one that everyone has to make individually, based on her own unique situation and circumstances. We can't compare one woman to another, whether those women are in an abortion clinic or not. Even Claire, a staunch pro-choice feminist, isn't prepared for the emotional experience of terminating a pregnancy — although she ultimately doesn't regret it.



"Before we did the episode, I never really understood the emotions behind [having an abortion] because I've always been sort of logical in my head and scientific about it. Also, I'm a gay man; it's just not a thing that comes up very often for me," Thomas says. "As we researched and heard more stories and spoke to more girls about it and the emotion behind it, I was surprised to find how upsetting I found some of it. That's reflected in Claire's character." He continues, "A lot of girls who I spoke to were all sort of caught off guard by how much it got to them, when they had one or their friends had one. It's such an incredibly personal thing."



The part about being grownups also hits very close to home, especially for viewers in their 20s. Claire entertains the idea that she might actually be able to raise a baby, with Josh's help; it's that thought process that feels like even more of a loss of innocence than getting pregnant in the first place. It's a dividing line between childhood and adulthood — between being provided for and being able to provide for someone else. Thomas adds, "That's huge. Even if you're comfortable with the idea of having an abortion, it's the fact that you're old enough to have...a child, and that's a path you could have legitimately gone down. That's kind of terrifying."



That's what's most relatable about this week's episode of Please Like Me, though. It's really about the moment when you fully realize that you've started to make decisions as an adult. You recognize the emotional, financial, and other repercussions of something that will have an impact long into the future. You're able to give voice to your doubts, fears, and concerns, even if it's difficult and brings you to tears.



Please Like Me went there. No melodrama, no preaching — just two people trying to get through life.