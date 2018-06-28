This Is The Most Accurate Depiction Of Abortion We’ve Ever Seen On TV

"Before we did the episode, I never really understood the emotions behind [having an abortion] because I've always been sort of logical in my head and scientific about it. Also, I'm a gay man; it's just not a thing that comes up very often for me," Thomas says. "As we researched and heard more stories and spoke to more girls about it and the emotion behind it, I was surprised to find how upsetting I found some of it. That's reflected in Claire's character." He continues, "A lot of girls who I spoke to were all sort of caught off guard by how much it got to them, when they had one or their friends had one. It's such an incredibly personal thing."