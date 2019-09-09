Phoebe’s Traumatic Childhood Was Friends’ Darkest Plotline

The fact that she mugged people also isn’t totally unthinkable when it comes to what she’s been through. “That someone might commit crimes after having had huge loss, trauma, and having to survive on the street? That’s believable, psychologically speaking,” Saltz says. “It’s a method of survival… after having so many horrific things befall you, you might develop some antisocial traits. For example: Breaking the rules and having no compunction about it. That wouldn't be shocking.” What is shocking is that after surviving all of this, Phoebe is so caring for her friends and animals. She’s a kind person, with a good heart — despite it all.