This year, the onslaught of new Netflix original series, movies, and specials over MDW is a gift rather than curse. And, oh, what a flood it is. The highest profile new film premiering on Friday, May 22 is The Lovebirds, a high action comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. Lovebirds was initially meant to have a big theatrical debut, but as theaters around the country shut down, Paramount, its production company, struck a premiere deal with Netflix . We are lucky to have this movie sooner rather than later.