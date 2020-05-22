Happy Friday, TV friends. Usually, I would be taking this time to convince you to stay in and keep watching Netflix shows, rather than running outside for your fun Bank Holiday plans. However, this long holiday weekend is unlike any other as many of us continue to shelter in place during the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, the onslaught of new Netflix original series, movies, and specials over MDW is a gift rather than curse. And, oh, what a flood it is. The highest profile new film premiering on Friday 22nd May is The Lovebirds, a high action comedy starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. Lovebirds was initially meant to have a big theatrical debut, but as cinemas around the country shut down, Paramount, its production company, struck a premiere deal with Netflix. We are lucky to have this movie sooner rather than later.
However. Lovebirds isn’t the only must-see new project out on Netflix for the bank holiday weekend. There is a long list of bingeable series, including reality soap Selling Sunset, The Big Flower Fight (which premiered on 18th May), and South African YA thriller Blood & Water (which premiered on 20th May). Netflix also rolled out a musical special from a Politician star, a down-home dramedy starring Jamie Lynn Spears, a second mysterious teen drama, and even more new content.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.