It is honestly impossible to think of a recent Netflix premiere week with a better schedule. On Friday, May 1, alone the streamer is releasing multiple sure-to-be hits.
First up, there’s the debut of Hollywood, the Ryan Murphy “limited series” about the Golden Age of its titular city. Some of your favorite Murphy players — like Darren Criss and dashing American Horror Story dad Dylan McDermott — appear in the sumptuous period piece. Then, there are two very different new movies competing for your time: heartfelt coming-of-age dramedy The Half of It and campy thriller Dangerous Lies, starring Riverdale queen Camila Mendes.
Earlier this week, Netflix also released a bunch of gems. As Twitter can tell happily tell you, we got Never Have I Ever, a teen comedy from Mindy Kaling. But there are a few lower-profile new series too, including cooking show Nadiya's Time to Eat and French YA romance Summertime. On top of all the must-see TV shows and movies we’ve already named, there is still so much more new content, including a duo of documentaries, a handful of foreign dramas, and a new anime.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.