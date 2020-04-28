Alice Wu Was Having Trouble Writing The Half of It. So She Wrote A $1,000 Check To The NRA

Trump’s name is never mentioned in The Half of It, but the film still feels inexorably rooted in his shadow. For one thing, it takes place in a rural town, where Ellie and her family are one of a small handful of immigrant families. She’s a visible minority, other-ized by her peers because they’ve never really taken the time to get to know her. Her crush, Aster, comes from a conservative Christian background — the key to her popularity is fitting in. But at what cost? As for Paul, he’s a stand-in for the audience Wu would desperately like to reach: Those who, through ignorance or insularity, haven’t gotten the chance to know anyone who is different from themselves.

