Space Force Is Basically If The Office Was About Astronauts

The Office may be leaving Netflix , but the streaming service is keeping Steve Carell . The iconic actor behind Michael Scott has once again reunited with Greg Daniels, the creator of the fan-favorite NBC series, for a whole new kind of workplace comedy. While The Office was set in the dull daily grind of paper company Dunder-Mifflin, Space Force kicks things up eight thousand notches, with Carell playing four-star general Mark R. Naird, new leader of Space Force, the sixth branch of the US Armed Forces. In the first trailer for the series , we see that just because the Space Force involves life, death, and the government, doesn't mean the employees are any more competent or the daily goings-on any less hilarious.