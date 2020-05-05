Space Force Is Basically If The Office Was About Astronauts

It's for this reason that Naird's reports don't necessarily believe in him or the mission, and it doesn't help that he's juggling both the entire militarization of space and family issues. Diana Silvers stars as Carell's daughter, whose behavior in school earns her a suspension. That, plus resistance from the government, puts Naird under so much pressure that he has no choice but to break out into a rendition of "Kokomo" by The Beach Boys. This is a comedy, after all.