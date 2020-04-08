In 2018, Donald Trump announced his plans for the “Space Force,” a planned sixth branch of the armed services. The Space Force memes soon commenced, but Steve Carrell and The Office creator Greg Daniels really ran with the concept. Now, comedy series Space Force is headed to Netflix, with Carrell portraying a former military officer reluctantly put in charge of the brand-new organization. Now, Lisa Kudrow has also joined Space Force, proving that two NBC sitcom icons are even better than one.

