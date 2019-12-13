For the last few months, Netflix has been releasing at least 10 new series, movies, and specials weekly — if not more. That is an overwhelming grind to keep up with.
It seems the streaming giant is taking a bit of a breather this week in preparation for the holiday rush.
On Friday 13th December, Netflix is only releasing a single film: Michael Bay’s blow-'em-up popcorn flick 6 Underground starring Ryan Reynolds and Dave Franco. The early portion of the week saw four premieres, including the latest Michelle Wolf comedy special and a very Queer Eye-esque holiday celebration from Jack Whitehall (Jonathan Van Ness makes many appearances).
You’re not inundated with the usual Netflix flood this week, but who doesn’t like a guide to their latest streaming options?
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.