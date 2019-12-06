You Have 15 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Weekend — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Tiffany Haddish’s first-ever Netflix stand-up special made its grand entrance on Tuesday. Yesterday, December 5, saw the return of the streaming service’s Christmas movie crown jewel A Christmas Prince — time to welcome The Royal Baby! — and the debut of its Ian Somerlander vampire show. No, not The Vampire Diaries. We’re talking the all-new V Wars about, well, vampire wars.
Today is arguably an even bigger day on Netflix. Friday, December 6 marks the unveiling of Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, the internet giant’s other major awards season draw. Sketch series Astronomy Club, the beginning of Fuller House’s end, tons of foreign holiday content, and much, much more also premiere.
We told you it was overwhelming.
We’re here to help. These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.