Dust off your ball gown and Converse sneakers, folks: We’re heading back to Aldovia. This time, the royal family is expanding, first with a baby, and then with a curse that threatens to take down the whole kingdom. Ooh, boy, is Netflix’s A Christmas Prince franchise getting wilder by the movie.
The third film in Netflix’s most beloved (and truly puzzling) holiday franchise is titled A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, and is about a newly-minted Queen Amber (Rose McIver) and King Richard (Ben Lamb) as they ready for their first child. In the trailer, Amber remarks that she wants her baby to have a “normal” life, but that seems impossible given the problems that this couple has to contend with. Like a centuries old curse, for one.
It starts when Amber and Richard host Queen Ming (Momo Yeung) and King Tai (Kevin Shen) of the fictional country Penglia in order to renew a 600-year-old sacred truce. When their fancy treaty goes missing, Amber learns that its absence could result in a dark omen on the couple’s first born child. Richard doesn’t believe in curses (and, um, since when does A Christmas Prince dabble in the supernatural?) but given that finding the treaty is so important to Amber, he’ll go along with the “whodunnit?” mystery this Christmas.
Once again, A Christmas Prince is following in the footsteps of American princess Meghan Markle’s real life. The film’s first sequel, subtitled The Royal Wedding, hit Netflix just months after Meghan and Prince Harry said their “I dos.” Now that the couple has welcomed baby Prince Archie, it’s not surprising that Amber and Richard are readying for their own child. Hopefully, though, Meghan and Harry won’t have to deal with the drama of a palace haunting in addition to all that tabloid gossip.
Look, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby doesn’t exactly look like Citizen Kane, but just try to stop me from streaming this nonsense come the holiday season. Check out the trailer below:
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby drops on Netflix December 5, 2019.
