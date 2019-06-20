These Are All The Shows Cancelled In Netflix's 2019 Bloodbath

Some years you see more Netflix casualties than others. Remember that terrible period where The Get Down, Sense8, and a handful of other shows were cancelled within days of each other? Well, 2019 is making that mournful era look like child’s play.
This year, the streaming service has cancelled so many shows, you may not even realize one of your favorites is already done. Ask the people who love Chambers, the trippy teen paranormal mystery that was cancelled in June, two months after its series premiere. The announcement was met with an outpouring of social media grief. Chambers' lead, Sivan Alyra Rose, is at the forefront of that very upsetting movement.
Then, there are the shows that were cancelled this year in the kindest way possible: with the gift of one last hurrah. Netflix has renewed quite a number of shows by announcing their upcoming seasons will also be their last.
