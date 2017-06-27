All The Victims Of Netflix's Canceling Spree (So Far)

At first, it seemed like Netflix series were protected by an unspoken but firm cardinal rule: Thou shalt not cancel original shows. So, the Great Netflix Originals Renaissance began, creating international, high-budget, high-profile shows like Marco Polo and Sense8.
But if the recent cancelation of Girlboss after one season says anything, it's that Netflix originals are no longer held to a more forgiving standard. Girlboss is just the most recent show to fall victim to Netflix's cancelation spree. We shouldn't expect the streaming service's landscape to get any less ruthless in the future.
Clearly, Netflix isn't afraid of killing its darlings. In fact, Netflix C.E.O. Reed Hastings' new strategy is to push for more cancelations in order to make room for more interesting content. "We have to take more risk, you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall," Hastings explained on CNBC.
Since Netflix keeps mum on each individual show's ratings, the reasoning behind each show cancelation isn't always disclosed. Here are the nine shows Netflix has canceled in its history, for reasons both mysterious and obvious.
Hopefully, your favorite isn't on the chopping block.
